Iran's Soleimani arrives in Kurdish region for talks about crisis with Baghdad
October 15, 2017 / 8:48 AM / 6 days ago

Iran's Soleimani arrives in Kurdish region for talks about crisis with Baghdad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani has arrived in Iraq’s Kurdistan region for talks about the escalating crisis between the Kurdish authorities and the Iraqi government following the Kurdish independence referendum, a Kurdish official said on Sunday.

File Photo - A boy rides a bicycle with the flag of Kurdistan in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Soleimani is the commander of foreign operations for Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, a military corp providing training and weapons to Iraqi paramilitary groups backing the Shi‘ite-led government in Baghdad.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Louise Heavens

