Iraqi security forces retake al-Qaim from Islamic State - PM

ERBIL (Reuters) - Iraqi forces seized the district of al-Qaim on Friday, one of the last remaining territories in the country held by Islamic State militants, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said.

Shi'ite Popular Mobilzation Forces (PMF) fighters carry the Islamic State militants flag downward after liberating the city of Al-Qaim, Iraq November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

In a congratulatory statement, Abadi praised the Iraqi security forces for liberating the district “in record time”. Units from the Iraqi army, Counter-Terrorism Services, Sunni tribal and Iranian-backed Popular Mobilisation forces entered the area on Friday morning.