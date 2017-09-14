Kirkuk governor says Iraqi parliament vote to remove him 'unlawful'

KIRKUK, Iraq (Reuters) - The governor of Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province condemned a vote by Iraq’s parliament on Thursday to remove him from office as “unlawful” and vowed to stay in power.

The decision to remove Najmaddin Kareem came after Kirkuk - claimed by both the central government in Baghdad and the autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq - voted to take part in a referendum set for Sept. 25 on Kurdish independence.

”I will stay in office,“ Kareem told Reuters, hours after the parliamentary vote... The referendum will go ahead as planned.”