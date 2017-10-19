FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurdish forces still control Khurmala oil field northwest of Kirkuk - TV
#World News
October 19, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 2 days ago

Kurdish forces still control Khurmala oil field northwest of Kirkuk - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Kurdish forces have not withdrawn from the Khurmala oil field, northwest of Kirkuk, Erbil-based Rudaw TV said on Thursday, citing a Peshmerga commander.

Khurmala is part of the geological structure of the Kirkuk oil basin. It was developed by the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government as it lies in its administrative boundaries.

Iraqi forces on Monday seized the Kirkuk province from Kurdish forces who deployed there in 2014.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
