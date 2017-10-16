FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq's Kurdistan shuts 350,000 bpd of oil output due to security - sources
#World News
October 16, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 6 days ago

Iraq's Kurdistan shuts 350,000 bpd of oil output due to security - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iraq’s Kurdistan has shut down some 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) of production from major fields Bai Hassan and Avana due to security concerns after a flare-up in tensions with the central government, trading sources told Reuters on Monday.

One trading source said he was informed by Kurdish operators that civilian workers at both fields were released following a build up of Iraqi military forces around the fields.

The operations were stopped and civilian employees will be able to return and operations will restart only when the intentions of Iraqi security forces are clear, the source added.

He added that the flows of oil from North Oil Co’s Kirkuk oil field, which are under control of the central government, were continuing normally at an export rate of 90,000 bpd.

Iraq earlier warned Kurdish officials against shutting down Kirkuk oil flows.

London Energy Desk, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
