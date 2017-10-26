FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq, Kurdistan oil being separated on Turkey pipeline - shipping source
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 26, 2017 / 8:45 AM / in a day

Iraq, Kurdistan oil being separated on Turkey pipeline - shipping source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Crude oil flows through the Iraqi Kurdish pipeline to Turkey’s port of Ceyhan are no longer being blended as one grade, a shipping source said on Thursday.

Prior to the retaking of Kirkuk oilfields by Iraqi forces from Kurdish Peshmerga, oil was blended and the combined rate was about 600,000 barrels per day.

Now the oil is being dispatched in separate lots, divided by pipeline cleaning.

So far, 90,000 barrels of Kirkuk crude has been dispatched separately from the rest to be sent to tanks owned by Baghdad.

Meanwhile Kurdish flows are around 220,000-240,000 barrels per day.

Reporting by Julia Payne in London; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.