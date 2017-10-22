FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi Kurdish opposition party Gorran calls on Barzani to step down
World News
October 22, 2017 / 5:04 PM / 2 days ago

Iraqi Kurdish opposition party Gorran calls on Barzani to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Gorran, a main opposition party to Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, called on Sunday for his resignation, and for a “national salvation government” to be formed to deal with crisis pitting the Kurds and the central Iraqi authorities.

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Gorran, or the Change Movement, blamed Barzani for the “disaster” facing the Kurds after the loss on Oct. 16 of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, captured by Iraqi forces in retaliation to a Kurdish independence referendum held last month despite warnings from Baghdad and neighbouring Iran and Turkey.

“The Kurdistan presidency must be dissolved and a national salvation government be formed to overcome the current situation,” said a statement published by the party leadership after meeting in the Kurdish city of Sulaimaniya.

Gorran supports the right of Iraq’s Kurds for self-determination but it opposed holding the referendum on Sept. 25, saying the timing was ill-chosen.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by David Evans

