Iraqi PM says will take action if any citizen is attacked in Kurdistan
#World News
December 19, 2017 / 4:37 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Iraqi PM says will take action if any citizen is attacked in Kurdistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday he would take action if any citizen was attacked in the country’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, state television reporter.

“We would not stand idly by if any citizen were attacked,” the broadcaster quoted him as saying in a weekly news conference.

Three people were killed and more than 80 wounded, local officials said earlier, as Kurdish protesters angered by years of austerity and unpaid public-sector salaries took to the streets in a second day of violent unrest amid tensions with Baghdad.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by Larry King

