Iraqi forces and PMF attack Peshmerga positions from Zummar - Kurdistan security council
#World News
October 26, 2017 / 4:01 AM / a day ago

Iraqi forces and PMF attack Peshmerga positions from Zummar - Kurdistan security council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraqi troops and popular mobilisation forces began shelling Peshmerga positions from Zummar in northern Nineveh province, the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) said on Thursday.

The KRSC urged Iraqi forces to withdraw from nearby areas and accept the Kurdistan Regional Government’s offer for unconditional talks to settle political differences in a statement issued hours before the offensive began.

It also called on the United States government to “stop Iraq’s reckless behaviour”.

(This version of the story corrects to make headline clear that attack launched from Zummar, not in Zummar)

Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
