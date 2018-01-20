Iraqi PM Abadi meets Kurdistan region PM Barzani -Kurdish official

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi met on Saturday in Baghdad with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region’s Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani, a Kurdish official said.

It is the first meeting between Abadi and a top leader of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) since conflict broke out between Baghdad and the region’s authorities over a Kurdish independence referendum held in northern Iraq on Sept. 25.

“Kurdistan delegation headed by @PMBarzani is in Baghdad now, met with @HaiderAlAbadi,” said Hemin Hawrami, a senior official of Barzani’s Kurdistan Democratic Party in a tweet.