a month ago
Iraqi forces say major Islamic State attack blocked outside old city of Mosul
#World News
June 25, 2017 / 6:38 PM / a month ago

Iraqi forces say major Islamic State attack blocked outside old city of Mosul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq's armed forces blocked a major wave of attacks by Islamic State suicide bombers outside the Old City of Mosul on Sunday, a military statement said.

The attacks targeted Hay al-Tanak, a poor neighbourhood west of the Old City, the last stronghold of the militants in Mosul.

It is the first wave of attacks reported outside the Old City since the battle to capture the historic district from Islamic State started a week ago.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Adrian Croft

