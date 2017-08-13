FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
Islamic State claims attack on U.S. forces west of Mosul
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Driver accused of murder in Charlottesville violence faces court hearing
U.S.
Driver accused of murder in Charlottesville violence faces court hearing
Between old foe and aggressive ally, no honeymoon for Moon
north Korea
Between old foe and aggressive ally, no honeymoon for Moon
Thomas wins PGA Championship for first major title
sport
Thomas wins PGA Championship for first major title
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 13, 2017 / 3:22 PM / 20 hours ago

Islamic State claims attack on U.S. forces west of Mosul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State on Sunday claimed an attack on U.S. forces assisting Iraqi troops in the war on the jihadist militants in northern Iraq.

Islamic State fighters fired Grad rockets on American troops east of Tal Afar, a town still under control of the militants west of Mosul, according to an online statement from the group.

The American military had said earlier that two U.S. service members had been killed and five injured during combat operations in northern Iraq on Sunday.

Islamic State's self-proclaimed "caliphate" effectively collapsed last month, when U.S.-backed Iraqi forces completed the recapture of Mosul, the militants' capital in Iraq, after a nine-month campaign.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.