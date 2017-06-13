FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi prime minister says he opposes Gulf's isolation of Qatar
#World News
June 13, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 2 months ago

Iraqi prime minister says he opposes Gulf's isolation of Qatar

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi (C) walks with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, (L), the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) during his visit to Mosul, Iraq May 29, 2017. Iraqi Prime Minister Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq is opposed to the isolation of Qatar by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab neighbours because it hurts ordinary citizens, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday.

Abadi is due to travel to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for talks with Saudi King Salman.

"Regimes are not affected by the blockade; the blockade hurts people," Abadi told reporters in Baghdad.

Last week, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Arab countries severed diplomatic and trade links with Qatar, which denies their accusations of backing Islamist militants and being allied with Iran.

Abadi said he would seek clarification from Saudi Arabia about the accusations made against Qatar.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Kevin Liffey

