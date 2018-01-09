FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait to host Iraq reconstruction conference in February - KUNA
January 9, 2018 / 12:46 PM / a day ago

Kuwait to host Iraq reconstruction conference in February - KUNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Kuwait will host an international conference in February on reconstruction in parts of Iraq devastated by the war against Islamic State, the state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said on Tuesday.

Donor countries and organisations are expected to announce financial contributions at the meeting from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, it reported.

Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Khaled al-Jarallah made the announcement at a joint news conference in Kuwait City with the secretary general of the Iraqi cabinet, Mahdi al-Allaq.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi last month declared victory in the war against the militants, who controlled as much as a third of Iraq’s territory three years ago.

Iraq needs at least $100 billion (£73.94 billion) in assistance to rebuild homes, businesses and infrastructure including oil and telecommunications facilities, KUNA quoted Allaq as saying.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Andrew Roche

