MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari will visit Moscow next week where he is expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz