Iraq PM to visit Turkey on Wednesday, discuss Northern Iraq referendum - Turkish sources
#World News
October 23, 2017 / 2:01 PM / in 2 days

Iraq PM to visit Turkey on Wednesday, discuss Northern Iraq referendum - Turkish sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi will visit Turkey on Wednesday to discuss potential joint steps against northern Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government following last month’s independence referendum, Turkish prime ministry sources said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi attends a meeting with Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 22, 2017. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Abadi and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim would also discuss issues of regional security, stability and peace, the sources said on Monday.

Last week, Turkey said it would close its air space to Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region and work to hand control of the main border crossing into the region to the central Iraqi government.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

