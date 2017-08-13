FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
Iraqi Shi'ite leader visits UAE, strengthening ties with Sunni states
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Driver accused of murder in Charlottesville violence faces court hearing
U.S.
Driver accused of murder in Charlottesville violence faces court hearing
Dunford says U.S. military options are for if sanctions fail
north Korea
Dunford says U.S. military options are for if sanctions fail
Thomas wins PGA Championship for first major title
sport
Thomas wins PGA Championship for first major title
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Middle East & North Africa
August 13, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 20 hours ago

Iraqi Shi'ite leader visits UAE, strengthening ties with Sunni states

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PICTURE: Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr speaks during a media conference with Iraqi Defense Minister Arfan al-Hayali and Iraq's Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji (not pictured) in Najaf, Iraq May 3, 2017.Alaa Al-Marjani

ERBIL, Iraq, (Reuters) - An influential Iraqi Shi'ite cleric plans to visit the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, strengthening his ties with Sunni-ruled states of the Middle East.

It will be the second such trip in as many months for Moqtada al-Sadr, who commands a large following among Iraq's urban poor. He visited Saudi Arabia at the end of July.

The Emirati government will send a special plane to fly Sadr to the UAE and return him to Iraq, according to a statement on the cleric's website.

The cleric is one of few Iraqi Shi'ite leaders to keep some distance from Shi'ite Iran, Saudi Arabia's regional rival and the main backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. In April, Sadr called on Assad to "take a historic heroic decision" and step down, to spare his country further bloodshed.

Sadr's office said his meetings end July with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, resulted in an agreement to study possible investments in Shi'ite regions of southern Iraq. The Saudis will also consider the possibility of opening a consulate in Iraq's holy Shi'ite city of Najaf, he said.

Sadr also announced a Saudi decision to donate $10 million to help Iraqis displaced by the war on Islamic State in Iraq, to be paid to the Iraqi government.

Baghdad and Riyadh had announced in June they would set up a coordination council to upgrade ties, as part of an attempt to heal troubled relations between the Arab neighbours.

Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Baghdad in 2015 following a 25-year break, and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir made a rare visit to Baghdad in February.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.