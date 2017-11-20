Iraq Kurds seek international help to lift sanctions imposed by Baghdad

ERBIL (Reuters) - Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government on Monday called on the international community to intervene and help lift sanctions imposed by the central government in Baghdad in retaliation for a September referendum on Kurdish independence.

“The restrictive policies adopted by Baghdad against Erbil are in violation of Iraq’s obligations and responsibilities under international and humanitarian law,” the KRG said in a statement. “We call on the international community to intercede in urging Baghdad authorities to lift the embargo, without condition, on international flights.”