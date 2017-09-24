FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S cautions citizens of possible unrest during Kurdish independence referendum
#World News
September 24, 2017 / 8:43 AM / in a month

U.S cautions citizens of possible unrest during Kurdish independence referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Iraq cautioned its citizens that there may be unrest during a referendum on independence planned by the Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq, opposed by the central government in Baghdad.

Kurds celebrate to show their support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

"In particular, U.S. citizens should avoid travel into and within territories disputed between the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) and the Government of Iraq," the travel warning said.

The KRG has resisted calls by the United Nations, the United States and Britain to delay the referendum. Iraq's powerful neighbours, Iran and Turkey, strongly oppose the vote as they fear could fuel separatism among their own Kurds.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
