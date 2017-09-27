FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Royal Jordanian (RJ) to halt flights to Erbil, Sulaymaniyah in North Iraq on Friday
September 27, 2017 / 4:28 PM / 22 days ago

Royal Jordanian (RJ) to halt flights to Erbil, Sulaymaniyah in North Iraq on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s state carrier Royal Jordanian (RJ) will suspend its flights to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq from Friday following a request from Iraqi authorities, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The airline, which operates 10 weekly flights to Erbil and three weekly flights to Sulaymaniyah, said the suspension of flights would start at 6 pm local Amman time on Friday.

The government in Baghdad is at loggerheads with the Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq after they held a referendum on independence.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Gareth Jones

