FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Airways to fly to Erbil as long as airspace open - CEO
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 27, 2017 / 10:45 AM / in 22 days

Qatar Airways to fly to Erbil as long as airspace open - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar Airways will continue flying to Erbil in Kurdish northern Iraq as long as its airspace remains open, the carrier’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“As far as I am concerned, I only know that we are operating and that we will continue operating as long as the airways are open and that we can transport our passengers safely,” Akbar Al Baker told reporters at a tourism industry event in Doha.

Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines (MEA) said earlier on Wednesday it would suspend flights to and from Erbil airport citing an Iraqi government decision to suspend international flights.

Reporting by Alex Cornwell, Writing by Sylvia Westall, editing by Sami Aboudi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.