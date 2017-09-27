Qatar Airways to fly to Erbil as long as airspace open - CEO

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar Airways will continue flying to Erbil in Kurdish northern Iraq as long as its airspace remains open, the carrier’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“As far as I am concerned, I only know that we are operating and that we will continue operating as long as the airways are open and that we can transport our passengers safely,” Akbar Al Baker told reporters at a tourism industry event in Doha.

Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines (MEA) said earlier on Wednesday it would suspend flights to and from Erbil airport citing an Iraqi government decision to suspend international flights.