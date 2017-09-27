FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq sends delegation to Iran 'to coordinate military efforts'
September 27, 2017 / 1:15 PM / in 22 days

Iraq sends delegation to Iran 'to coordinate military efforts'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A top ranking delegation from Iraq’s armed forces headed to neighbouring Iran on Wednesday “to coordinate military efforts”, according to a statement from the Iraqi military.

The statement did not give any details about the aim of the visit, believed to be part of retaliatory measures taken by the government in Baghdad following the independence referendum held in Iraq’s northern Kurdish region on Monday.

Iran and Turkey also oppose any move towards Kurdish secession and their armies have started joint drills near their borders with Iraqi Kurdistan in recent days. Iraq and Turkey have also held joint military drills.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Catherine Evans

