Russia warns Iraq, Kurds not to destabilise Middle East after Kurdish vote
September 27, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 22 days ago

Russia warns Iraq, Kurds not to destabilise Middle East after Kurdish vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday warned Iraq and the Kurds against taking any steps that might destabilise the Middle East after a Kurdish independence referendum, encouraging both sides to hold talks to find a solution within the framework of a single Iraqi state.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in the same statement, also said that while Moscow respected the Kurds’ national ambitions it favoured preserving the territorial integrity of Iraq.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn

