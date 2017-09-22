FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey wants Iraq's Kurdish region to drop referendum, avoid sanctions
#World News
September 22, 2017 / 9:37 PM / in a month

Turkey wants Iraq's Kurdish region to drop referendum, avoid sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The planned independence referendum for Kurdish northern Iraq represents a direct threat to Turkey’s security, and Ankara hopes it will be cancelled so it can avoid implementing sanctions, Turkey’s government spokesman said.

Bekir Bozdag made the comments at a news conference following a cabinet meeting chaired by President Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey has threatened to impose sanctions on Kurdish northern Iraq over the referendum, but Bozdag did not give any details about what those could entail.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

