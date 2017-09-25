FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey weighing border, air space measures over Iraqi Kurdish referendum - PM
#World News
September 25, 2017 / 8:25 AM / in 24 days

Turkey weighing border, air space measures over Iraqi Kurdish referendum - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks to media in Kirsehir, Turkey, August 23, 2017. Mustafa Aktas/Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is evaluating steps regarding its border gates and air space in response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum being held on Monday, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

In an interview shown by multiple Turkish broadcasters, Yildirim said Ankara will make decisions in more direct talks with the Iraqi central government after the referendum, adding that economic, political, diplomatic and military steps were being discussed.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

