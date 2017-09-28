Turkey will deal with Iraqi central government, PMs to meet soon - spokesman

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is determined to conduct its dealings in Iraq with the central government after the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum and the two countries’ prime ministers will meet soon, government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

Bozdag, also a deputy prime minister, said in an interview with broadcaster TGRT that the Turkish armed forces’ training of Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters had been terminated and that further steps would follow in response to the referendum.