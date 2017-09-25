FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Habur border with Iraq remains open - minister cited by Anadolu
September 25, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 24 days ago

Turkey's Habur border with Iraq remains open - minister cited by Anadolu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Trucks are pictured after crossing the border between Iraq and Turkey as vehicles wait in line to pass Habur border gate near Silopi, Turkey, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s Habur border gate with northern Iraq remains open, although tight controls have been imposed on traffic, state-owned Anadolu Agency cited Customs Minister Bulent Tufenkci as saying on Monday.

Earlier NTV and other broadcasters said Turkey had blocked access through the border gate in its southeast. The tighter border control came as voting started in an independence referendum organised by the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

