Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss Iraqi Kurdish referendum - Erdogan's office

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke by phone regarding a Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum and voiced concern that it will cause regional chaos, Erdogan’s office said on Sunday.

“The two leaders noted that not cancelling the referendum will bring with it chaos in the region and they stressed the great importance which they attach to Iraq’s territorial integrity,” the statement said.