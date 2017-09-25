FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurdish independence referendum turnout 76 percent one hour before closing of station
September 25, 2017 / 3:38 PM / 24 days ago

Kurdish independence referendum turnout 76 percent one hour before closing of station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - Turnout in Iraqi Kurdistan’s independence referendum reached 76 percent at 5:00 p.m. (1400 GMT), one hour before the time set initially for polling stations to close, Erbil-based Rudaw TV said, citing the higher referendum commission.

Polling stations were supposed to close at 6:00 p.m but voting was still underway in several towns and cities of the Kurdish-held areas in northern Iraq where people were queuing, according to Rudaw.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Catherine Evans

