Kurdish independence referendum turnout 76 percent one hour before closing of station

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - Turnout in Iraqi Kurdistan’s independence referendum reached 76 percent at 5:00 p.m. (1400 GMT), one hour before the time set initially for polling stations to close, Erbil-based Rudaw TV said, citing the higher referendum commission.

Polling stations were supposed to close at 6:00 p.m but voting was still underway in several towns and cities of the Kurdish-held areas in northern Iraq where people were queuing, according to Rudaw.