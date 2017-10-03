FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says will impose further sanctions against northern Iraq
#World News
October 3, 2017 / 9:34 AM / 16 days ago

Turkey's Erdogan says will impose further sanctions against northern Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends opening ceremony of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Imam Hatip School in Istanbul, Turkey, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will impose further sanctions on northern Iraq over its independence referendum, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

“We are managing with some embargoes in northern Iraq for now, but if they don’t come to their senses, this will continue increasingly,” Erdogan told lawmakers from his ruling AK Party.

Iraq’s Kurds overwhelmingly backed independence in last week’s referendum, defying neighbouring countries including Turkey, which fear the vote could fuel Kurdish separatism within their own borders and lead to fresh conflict.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

