Turkey's Erdogan says will impose further sanctions against northern Iraq

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will impose further sanctions on northern Iraq over its independence referendum, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

“We are managing with some embargoes in northern Iraq for now, but if they don’t come to their senses, this will continue increasingly,” Erdogan told lawmakers from his ruling AK Party.

Iraq’s Kurds overwhelmingly backed independence in last week’s referendum, defying neighbouring countries including Turkey, which fear the vote could fuel Kurdish separatism within their own borders and lead to fresh conflict.