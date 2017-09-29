U.S. does not recognise Kurdish independence vote in Iraq - Tillerson

FILE PHOTO: White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn (L) and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson depart a joint news conference by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States does not recognise the independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan and urges an end to “threats of reciprocal actions,” U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement on Friday.

“The United States does not recognise the Kurdistan Regional Government’s unilateral referendum held on Monday. The vote and the results lack legitimacy and we continue to support a united, federal, democratic and prosperous Iraq,” Tillerson said.

“We urge calm and an end to vocal recriminations and threats of reciprocal actions,” he added.