U.S. urges Iraqi, Kurdish forces to avoid escalation
#World News
October 16, 2017 / 2:04 AM / in 6 days

U.S. urges Iraqi, Kurdish forces to avoid escalation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon urged Iraqi and Kurdish forces on Sunday to “avoid escalatory actions” and to turn to dialogue to defuse tensions and resolve their differences.

“We oppose violence from any party, and urge against destabilising actions that distract from the fight against ISIS and further undermine Iraq’s stability,” Pentagon spokeswoman Laura Seal said when asked about an Iraqi state TV report that Iraqi forces had taken control of parts of the oil-rich Kirkuk region without opposition from Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.

“We continue to support a unified Iraq,” she said. “Despite the Kurdistan Regional Government’s unfortunate decision to pursue a unilateral referendum, dialogue remains the best option to defuse ongoing tensions and longstanding issues, in accordance with the Iraqi constitution.”

She also called on “all actors” in the region to focus on the common threat of Islamic State and avoid stoking tensions among the Iraqi people. Iraqi and Kurdish forces have both been trained and armed by the United States.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
