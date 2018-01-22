UK aims to find ways to reduce violence in Syria after Turkey operation - May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will look to find ways to stop any further escalation of violence in Syria after Turkey opened a new front in the country’s war, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday.

“We recognise Turkey has a legitimate interest in the security of its borders,” the spokesman told reporters. “The UK is committed to working closely with Turkey and other allies to find solutions that provide stability, refrain from escalating the situation and protect Turkey’s security interests.”