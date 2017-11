MOSCOW (Reuters) - The visit by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to Russia on Monday lasted four hours, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia November 20, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Assad for talks at which the two men agreed that the focus in the Syrian conflict was now switching from military operations to the search for a political solution.