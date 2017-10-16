FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Field commander in U.S.-backed SDF expects Raqqa fight to end Monday
#World News
October 16, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 6 days ago

Field commander in U.S.-backed SDF expects Raqqa fight to end Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A field commander for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Raqqa said the alliance was carrying out clearing operations against Islamic State and expected to control the city by the end of Monday.

Ilham Ahmed, a senior Kurdish leader who co-chairs the SDF’s political wing, said she expected the end of the Raqqa offensive to be announced “within hours or days”, but a U.S.-led coalition spokesman said he could not put a timeline on it.

Reporting By Rodi Said, Ellen Francis, Sarah Dadouch; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams

