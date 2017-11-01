FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2017 / 8:32 AM / in a day

Turkey says unacceptable to invite Syrian Kurdish YPG to Astana talks - Erdogan spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey cannot accept the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia being invited to Syria talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana, a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a conference in Ankara, Turkey, November 1, 2017. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

A senior Kurdish official said on Tuesday Russia had invited the Kurdish-led authorities in northern Syria to a proposed congress of Syria’s rival parties in November, as Moscow seeks to launch a new initiative to end the Syrian conflict.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Turkish and Russian officials had discussed the issue and that he had held meetings of his own to “solve the problem on the spot.”

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu

