MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday the main part of the battle with Islamic State in Syria was over, according to the state-run RIA news agency.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a ceremony to unveil a commemorative plaque, dedicated to Russian former ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was assassinated in 2016, in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

RIA also quoted Lavrov as saying the key task in Syria now was to “destroy Jabhat al-Nusra,” referring to the al Qaeda-linked group known in English as Nusra Front.