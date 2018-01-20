FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2018 / 2:28 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Russian, U.S. army chiefs discussed Syria by phone - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Chief of the General Staff of the armed forces Valery Gerasimov and his U.S. counterpart Joseph Dunford have discussed the situation in Syria by phone, RIA news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

Details of the call have not been disclosed.

The talks took place after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier on Saturday a military operation in Syria’s Kurdish-controlled Afrin region had begun after cross-border shelling by the Turkish army.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alexander Smith

