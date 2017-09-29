FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lavrov - Russia-U.S. cooperation on Syria 'not without problems'
#World News
September 29, 2017 / 12:43 PM / in 22 days

Lavrov - Russia-U.S. cooperation on Syria 'not without problems'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There are problems with cooperation between Russia and the United States in Syria, Interfax news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers remarks at a news conference at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S. September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

“How we are cooperating on Syria - yes, not without problems of course, because not everyone takes things the same way,” Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying.

“Nevertheless, it is an example of how you can set aside differences and concentrate on common interests.”

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
