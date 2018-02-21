More pro-government forces arrive in Syria's Afrin -SANA

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A new batch of pro-Damascus forces arrived in Syria’s Afrin region on Wednesday to help Kurdish fighters repel a Turkish offensive there, Syrian state news agency SANA said.

“New groups of popular forces arriving in Afrin to support the people in confronting ... the continued aggression of the Turkish regime,” it said.

Turkey warned on Wednesday that militia fighters, allied to the Syrian government, would face “serious consequences” for going into Afrin to support the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.