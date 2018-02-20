FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 2:10 PM / a day ago

Pro-Syrian government fighters start to enter Afrin - Hezbollah media unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Popular Forces fighters that support the Syrian government have started to enter the Kurdish-held Afrin region in northwest Syria coming from Aleppo, a military media unit run by the government’s ally Hezbollah said on Tuesday.

The militias, which Syrian state television said on Monday would help fend off a Turkish offensive in the region, are entering Afrin through the al-Ziyara crossing point north of Nubul, the Hezbollah media unit said.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams

