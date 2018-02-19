FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 5:49 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Turkey says operation in Syria's Afrin to continue, warns Damascus on intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s military operation in Syria’s Afrin will continue as planned, the government’s spokesman said on Monday, warning that Syrian government forces would give a green light to dividing the country if they also entered the region.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag made the comments at a news conference following a cabinet meeting.

Turkey launched its operation in the northwest Syrian region, targeting the YPG Kurdish militia, last month.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet

