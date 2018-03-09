FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
World News
March 9, 2018 / 4:10 PM / Updated a day ago

Syrian Kurdish YPG militia denies Turkey has encircled Afrin centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia denied on Friday that Turkish troops had besieged Afrin town, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the military had surrounded the centre of Afrin.

“The forces of Erdogan’s Turkish army ... are 10 to 15 km away from it,” YPG spokesman Nouri Mahmoud said.

In January, Ankara launched an offensive against the Kurdish fighters in Syria’s Afrin region, which includes the central town with several villages and swathes of countryside around it.

Reporting by Ellen Francis, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.