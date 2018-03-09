Syrian Kurdish YPG militia denies Turkey has encircled Afrin centre

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia denied on Friday that Turkish troops had besieged Afrin town, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the military had surrounded the centre of Afrin.

“The forces of Erdogan’s Turkish army ... are 10 to 15 km away from it,” YPG spokesman Nouri Mahmoud said.

In January, Ankara launched an offensive against the Kurdish fighters in Syria’s Afrin region, which includes the central town with several villages and swathes of countryside around it.