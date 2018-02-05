Kremlin says shoulder-launched missiles used by Syrian rebels a huge danger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that shoulder-launched missiles obtained and used by rebels in Syria were a huge danger to all governments after a Russian warplane was shot down there at the weekend.

Russia’s Defence Ministry has said that the aircraft, a SU-25, was downed in Syria’s Idlib Province on Saturday and its pilot killed on the ground after he ejected.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday it was too early to say who had supplied the weapons system which rebels had used to shoot down the plane, but that it was extremely worrying that such rockets were falling into the hands of “terrorists.”