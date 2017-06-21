Syrian military says seizes ground towards Iraqi border - state TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian government forces and their allies on Wednesday seized an area southeast of Damascus towards the Jordanian and Iraqi borders, an area where U.S. troops are based, state television reported.

The advance brought the Bir Qassab area under the control of government forces, it said, quoting a military source.

Western-backed Syrian rebels in the area said they came under attack on Tuesday by government forces, Iranian-backed militias and Russian air power.