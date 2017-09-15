FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Assad aide says Syria will fight any force, including U.S.-backed militias
#World News
September 15, 2017 / 9:27 PM / a month ago

Assad aide says Syria will fight any force, including U.S.-backed militias

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with AFP news agency in Damascus, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on April 13, 2017. SANA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A top aide to President Bashar al-Assad said on Friday the Syrian government would fight any force, including U.S.-backed forces also battling Islamic State militants, in its drive to recapture the whole of the country.

“Whether it’s the Syrian Democratic Forces, or Daesh (Islamic State) or any illegitimate foreign force in the country ... we will fight and work against them so our land is freed completely from any aggressor,” Bouthaina Shaaban said in an interview with Hezbollah’s Al Manar TV.

Shaaban said the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had captured areas from Islamic State “without any fighting”, apparently accusing them of collusion with the jihadists.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Gareth Jones

