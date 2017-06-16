FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Russia Defence Minister tells Putin IS leader Baghdadi may have been killed
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 16, 2017 / 1:07 PM / 2 months ago

Russia Defence Minister tells Putin IS leader Baghdadi may have been killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday briefed Russia's Security Council, chaired by President Vladimir Putin, that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may have been killed, state television cited the Kremlin as saying.

"The defence minister briefed those attending the meeting that as a result of a strike by Russian air forces near Raqqa, more than 100 terrorists were eliminated, with top Islamic State leaders among them - and possibly, Baghdadi," Rossiya-24 television quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.