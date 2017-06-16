FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House has no update on Russian report of Baghdadi's death
June 16, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 2 months ago

White House has no update on Russian report of Baghdadi's death

A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has made what would be his first public appearance at a mosque in the centre of Iraq's second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the Internet on July 5, 2014, in this still image taken from video.Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. administration on Friday was unable to provide any update on a report by Russia's defence ministry that it may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa last month, a White House official said.

There was no initial independent confirmation that Baghdadi had been killed. The U.S.-led coalition fighting against Islamic State militants said it could not confirm the death, and several Iraqi officials told Reuters they were sceptical.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Bernadette Baum

