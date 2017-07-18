FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 days ago
Suicide bomb attack kills four in Kurdish-held Syrian northeast
#World News
July 18, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 19 days ago

Suicide bomb attack kills four in Kurdish-held Syrian northeast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A suicide car bomb attack claimed by Islamic State killed four people at a checkpoint in a Kurdish-controlled area of northeastern Syria on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

A Kurdish official confirmed an attack targeting a checkpoint operated by the Asayish Kurdish internal security force, but had no further details. The Asayish could not immediately be reached for comment.

Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman said the attack took place near the village of Tel Tamr, some 30 km (19 miles) from the Syrian-Turkish border.

Syrian state TV also reported the deaths of four people in a car bomb attack in the area, but said it had taken place in the nearby town of Ras al-Ayn.

Islamic State later claimed the attack via its Amaq news agency, but said it had taken place the day before. It said two suicide bombers had carried it out.

The area is dominated by the Kurdish YPG militia, the main partner for the U.S.-led coalition in its campaign against Islamic State in Syria. The YPG is spearheading an assault to capture the city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Writing by Tom Perry, John Davison, Mohamed el-Sherif; Editing by Alison Williams

