Syrian army, allies seize more of Jordanian frontier - report
September 30, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 19 days ago

Syrian army, allies seize more of Jordanian frontier - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army and its allies seized control of nine positions at Syria’s border with Jordan, expanding their control at the southern frontier, a military news outlet run by the Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Saturday.

The captured border positions were located to the southeast of Damascus, the report said, adding that militants had been killed and wounded during the attack. It did not identify the insurgents, or say when the positions had been captured.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shi‘ite group, is fighting in support of the Syrian government, which is making rapid territorial gains against insurgents in southern and eastern Syria.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans

